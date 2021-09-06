Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

