Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,602 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCF National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $251.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $251.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

