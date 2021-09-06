Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,267,000.

SCZ opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

