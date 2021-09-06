Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,297,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,545,000 after buying an additional 381,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

