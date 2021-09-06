Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

