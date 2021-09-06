Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $46.69 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

