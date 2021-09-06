Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

