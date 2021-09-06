Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,483 shares of company stock valued at $46,983,218 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $110.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

