Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $238.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.68. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

