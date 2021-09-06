Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Reinvent Technology Partners Y had issued 85,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $850,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of RTPYU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $7,063,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 159.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth approximately $3,891,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

