Render Token (RNDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $195.34 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

