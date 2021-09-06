Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs Sells 8,708 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Shares of RTO stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,940,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,567. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 839.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

