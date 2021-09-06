Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs Sells 8,708 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).
Shares of RTO stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,940,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,567. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 544.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 839.10.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
