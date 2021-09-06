Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.47 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.