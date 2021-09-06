Request 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.58 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Request has a total market capitalization of $254.32 million and $26.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.