Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

8/31/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

