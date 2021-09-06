Research Analysts Set Expectations for Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $94.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,100 and have sold 146,632 shares valued at $9,730,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

