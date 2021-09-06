Research Analysts Set Expectations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06).
Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $9.53 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.
