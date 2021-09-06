Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

