Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

