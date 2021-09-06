Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 6th (1COV, ALO, ATO, BAS, BFSA, EVK, EXC, LXS, SDF, SY1)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 6th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atmos Energy continues to benefit from rising demand from its expanding customer base. The company has a sturdy capital expenditure plan, helping it to increase reliability of its natural gas pipelines and serve its customers efficiently. Returns within a year of capital investment continue to boost its performance and allow it to pay regular dividend. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, shares of Atmos Energy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite making investment in infrastructure, possibility of accidents in distributing and transporting natural gas persists. Competition from clean alternate fuel supplier is a headwind. Dependence on a single state for bulk of its revenues exposes it to the vagaries of weather and economic conditions of that state.”

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from new electric rates and its cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve the resilience of its system. Exelon's strong performance results in stable cash flow generation, allowing the company to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme weather conditions in its service territories adversely impacts performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

