Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 6th (COST, DKS, GIII, LIN, NEOG, PZZA, S92, SALRF, SEE, SSREF)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $490.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales number. This is evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales results, wherein the top line increased 17.4% year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run. The metric rose 14.2% during the month of August and jumped 15.5% in the final quarter. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. We note that the company posted stellar results during second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Solid gains from the company’s assortments and digital business drove results. Higher sales at the Wholesale unit aided the overall sales. Although retail business has been sluggish, management has completed the division’s restructuring and the new model is poised to attain profitability. G-III Apparel’s digital business also continued to exhibit strength. In fact, the company is focused on improving the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. For third-quarter, net sales are projected to be $1 billion, suggesting growth of 21% from the year-ago period.”

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and bottom line increased 11.8% and 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Given the solid consumer acceptance with reference to the Papadias platform and Epics Stuffed Crust, the company expects the products to drive ticket and customer traffic in the second half of 2021. The company benefitted from a rise in digital transactions. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions as well as higher frequency and ticket have been benefitting the company.”

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds to a buy rating. Fearnley Fonds currently has $700.00 target price on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60, up from prior guidance of $3.40 – $3.55. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is fueling growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domtar has been witnessing increase in demand for paper through the second quarter amid the ongoing economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to continue as schools and offices open gradually, which in turn will boost results for the year. The pulp business will gain on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Domtar is also implementing cost-control actions to streamline operations, maximize productivity, enhance cost efficiency, improve operating margin, and increase cash flow. The company is on track to deliver annual run-rate cost savings of $200 million by the end of 2021. Domtar's efforts to lower its debt levels is also commendable. The company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to its earnings in the years ahead.”

