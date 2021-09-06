Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after buying an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,533,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.23 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

