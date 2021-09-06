Retail Properties of America, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

