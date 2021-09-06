REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of REV Group worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.