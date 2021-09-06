Reviewing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank First and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.30 $38.05 million $5.07 13.75 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank First and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.94%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

