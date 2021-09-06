Reviewing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A iRobot 6.84% 11.66% 8.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Traeger and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 iRobot 1 4 0 0 1.80

Traeger presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $108.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Traeger.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and iRobot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRobot $1.43 billion 1.64 $147.07 million $3.10 26.89

iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iRobot beats Traeger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

