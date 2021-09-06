Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

