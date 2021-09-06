RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF Industries stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

