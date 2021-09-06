Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Coherent worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $252.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.93. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

