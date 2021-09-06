Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.61 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,301.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 61,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 374,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

