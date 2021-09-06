Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.76 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

