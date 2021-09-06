Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.77 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Valvoline worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $38,829,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

