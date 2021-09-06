Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,884 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Coupa Software worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $261.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

