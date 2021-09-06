Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,142 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Insulet worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $302.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.94. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

