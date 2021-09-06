Rhumbline Advisers Sells 56,547 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Penn National Gaming worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,819,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

PENN opened at $81.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

