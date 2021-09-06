RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Trading Down 0.8%

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,620 ($34.23) and last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.23). Approximately 90,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 180,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,640 ($34.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,580.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,457.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

