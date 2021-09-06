ROAD Tops One Day Volume of $35,892.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, ROAD has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $91,264.77 and approximately $35,892.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00152955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00201048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.17 or 0.07275123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,454.07 or 0.99841284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.86 or 0.00945733 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

