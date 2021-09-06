Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $7,264,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.65 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

