Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00206300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.23 or 0.07484344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.61 or 0.99894393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00942210 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

