Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $110,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.22. 270,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

