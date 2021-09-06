Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $421,596.19 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Rotten has a market cap of $421,596.19 and approximately $4,236.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00798795 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 103,207,818 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

