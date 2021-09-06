Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €48.60 ($57.18). 182,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.95.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

