Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €48.60 ($57.18). 182,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.95.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

