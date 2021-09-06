RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.