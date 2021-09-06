Ruler Protocol Trading Down 96.8% This Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 96.8% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $2,194.24 and approximately $23,696.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00199499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.51 or 0.07502353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,247.26 or 0.99246975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.24 or 0.00936945 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

