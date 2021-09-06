Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Hits $61,940.22

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $61,940.22 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

