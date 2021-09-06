Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 206.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA opened at $43.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

