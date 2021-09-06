Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,468 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5,436.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.70 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

