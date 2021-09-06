Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

