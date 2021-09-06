Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Ranpak worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACK opened at $31.67 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

