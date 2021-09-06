Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 228,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Crescent Point Energy worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

